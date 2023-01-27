Dhoot Transmission to build new factory in UK

Dhoot Transmission, a Maharashtra-based parts manufacturer for the automobile and consumer durables industry, will build a new factory in the UK in a move to expand its global presence and substantially create new jobs.

Parkinson Harness Technology, the company’s international subsidiary which currently rents two sites in Boston, hopes to bring its workforce together at a proposed site in Kirton, UK.

The firm, which provides parts including high-voltage cables, wiring harnesses and battery leads to the UK and European specialist vehicle market for more than 20 years, will move to a bespoke factory to double its turnover in five years while the workforce could rise by as much as 50%. The company has a total workforce of more than 7,000 people at present and has a major presence in the global automotive and consumer durables industry.

It operates 22 manufacturing facilities that include five locations in the UK, Slovakia, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. The remaining 17 locations are in India. “We are serving a large customer base stretched in eight countries across three continents. We are one of the most ‘in-demand’ companies globally for wiring solutions. The upcoming plant in Kirton, UK, will strengthen our global presence exponentially,” said Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director, Dhoot Transmission.

Plans for a production facility, with offices, an access road, car parking, storage and associated infrastructure have been submitted to Boston Borough Council by parent company Dhoot Transmission UK.

“The company is planning to grow its turnover by over 50% in the five years following the construction of this new facility. This will see employment growth of 50%, with an increasing proportion of the team either having specialist high-voltage skills, working in administration or having other specialist technical skills. The manufacturing work undertaken on the site is labour-intensive, preparing vehicle wiring harnesses and cables. The process does not generate noise or odours,” as per the proposed plan.

Parkinson Harness Technology, which has sites on the Riverside and Marsh Lane industrial estates, currently has 165 employees. The company plans to relocate to the Kirton Distribution Park, between Princess Road and Drainside South, creating a single building with a gross floor area of 5,592 square metres, plus an external canopy of 364 square metres, with potential for future expansion.