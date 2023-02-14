Design is key to becoming self-sufficient, says Omer Basith of Virtual Forest

The electrification of vehicles has levelled the ground for established carmakers and startups alike. In the components segment, the story’s the same. Some component makers feel the easiest way is to import products from China and just rebadge them or assemble them here in India, while a few have taken it a step ahead to design and manufacture components in the country.

One such company is Bangalore-based EV component startup, Virtual Forest. Established in 2019 the startup initially started making motor controllers for appliances such as air conditioners, but quickly expanded to other domains, including EVs.

In its latest move, the company was awarded the Rs 33 crore Grant from GITA (Global Innovation & Technology Alliance) to develop ASIL-certified motor controller units for light three-wheelers. “This is a prestigious grant for us and the hard work paid off,” says Omer Basith, the CEO of Virtual Forest.

Basith says that the team worked hard and produced a detailed idea, including the costs, manpower, timeframe for development, and everything related to it. To achieve the GITA grant, Virtual Forest and its Iserali technology partner, Redler, both had to be chosen. If one failed, the GITA grant is not awarded.

Basith says that a key way forward in India becoming indigenous in manufacturing is design. “We have a comprehensive lab where we work from design to product delivery, and the key to making a product indigenous, apart from the availability of rare earth materials, is to design products in-house and develop them from scratch. And being a startup, this is a big step forward,” he adds.

The motor controller is for three-wheelers in the logistics segment. “We picked this segment because this is where we believe the ASIL certification will be adopted the fastest. This will be followed by light and medium logistics vehicles. We believe that getting an ASIL certification is a must if EVs are to become mainstream in the country,” says Basith.

The motor controllers will be ready by end of 2024 for the market, as this is a 24-month project that involves the whole process — from design to development. Virtual Forest, instead of making numerous components, wants to establish itself in one domain – motor controllers – and slowly expand its reach to other vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles.