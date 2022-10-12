Demand for e-cars rise in Tier 2 cities during festive season, Ertiga and Mahindra Bolero most searched models in IC-segment

The personal mobility segment is seeing huge demand and if things go the way they are, the passenger vehicle segment is on track to see a record year in India.

In fact, as per the latest Justdial Consumer Insights, the festive season demand for electric cars saw a growth of 134 percent albeit a low-year base, and this too was driven more by Tier 2 towns and cities compared to Tier 1 cities in India.

The report states that the rise in demand for electric cars across India’s Tier 2 towns and cities was at 122% and in Tier 1 cities, it was 89%. The demand was mainly driven by the Tata Nexon followed by Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona.

Bengaluru topped the demand across the country for electric cars, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. Among Tier-II cities, the demand came from South Indian cities, with Ernakulam topping the chart followed by Indore, Kozhikode, Surat, and Madurai.

Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said: “Today almost 92% of car purchases are influenced online, and at Justdial we have enriched the platform with authentic information that allows car buyers to make the right choice. Over the last couple of years, we are witnessing a sharp incline towards environment-friendly vehicles, and hence the same is being reflected in the consumer behaviour on the platform.”

“It is encouraging to witness that Justdial is catering to the rising demand by helping car buyers reach out to the best dealers in their locality for their dream car. We hope this rising demand will translate into a bumper sales for car dealers as we recover from Covid,” he added.

Alongside electric vehicles, demand for other cars also saw a 39% (YoY) growth during this festive season, with Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Honda Cars India being the top-5 most searched automobile brands in the country. The demand in Tier 1 cities remained stable, but in Tier 2 cities it jumped by 73%.

Among the Tier 1 cities, Delhi topped by contributing to 30% of the demand, followed by Mumbai and Pune, while Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Patna, and Coimbatore were the top-5 Tier 2 towns and cities that saw maximum demand for cars.

It comes as no surprise that the country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India remained the most preferred brand, while Honda Cars India saw a huge 70% (YoY) rise in demand among Tier 1 cities. Among Tier 2 cities, Hyundai Motor India saw a massive 176% rise in demand, with Honda Cars India (99%) being in second place.

In terms of model preference, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the most searched model among Tier 1 cities, followed by the Maruti Swift Dzire, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Nexon, Honda City, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Mahindra Thar.

For Tier 2 cities, Mahindra Bolero was the most searched model, followed by Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Thar, Tata Nano, Hyundai Creta, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna.

The demand for luxury cars also remained stable in the country, with Mercedes-Benz India being the most sought-after brand in Tier 1 cities, and BMW in Tier 2 cities. Delhi led the all-India demand for luxury cars, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. Among Tier 2 cities, Patna topped the demand for Audi, Raipur for BMW, and Chandigarh for Mercedes-Benz.