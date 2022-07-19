Delta crosses 6,000 EV charger installation milestone in India

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions has delivered over 6,000 electric vehicles chargers to its Indian customers. The company has close cooperation with major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector including Tata Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), as well as various OEMs

On the other hand, Delta claims it has delivered over a million EV chargers worldwide since 2009 and has become a major provider of automotive powertrain and power management electronics to most of the world’s largest EV makers. Delta India also has a long-term roadmap for new products with state-of-the-art technology and even faster charging times.

From just an EV charger supplier to a total solution provider, Delta says it has continuously modified and upgraded its EV charging products and solutions in India as a sign of its focus on strategic alliances with OEMs, CPOs, and other stakeholders.

At present, the company offers a one-stop solution in enabling EV charging infrastructure, as well as fully integrated solar PV inverters, energy storage systems, and energy management software for a Bangalore utility company. For the Indian market, Delta India currently offers a complete range of EV chargers for four-wheelers and e-bus applications. It has both single gun and dual charging gun configurations, compatible with all available electric four-wheelers sold in the country.