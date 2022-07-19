Delhi to provide 50% subsidy for commercial driving training for women

To create employment opportunities for women in the public transportation sector, the government of Delhi has announced a new plan that would provide 50 per cent financial assistance to train women willing to take up commercial driving.

The idea is to invite the fleet owners or cab aggregators to sponsor half the training cost which is around Rs 4,800 for the women drivers who are in turn looking for employment options in the same companies.

A statement from a government official suggests that the training would be conducted at the government centres at Burari, Loni, and Sarai Kale Khan. Further adding, “the government will work with fleet owners and aggregators to set up an optimal mechanism so that women trained through the initiative receive guaranteed jobs in these companies after completion of the training.”

The Delhi government, in February this year relaxed the norms and eligibility criteria to recruit more women as drivers within its bus operations, and now comes another dimension to the same.

Advertisements will be soon released by the transport department which would seek an Expression of Interest (EoI) from aggregators and fleet owners. This would in turn be used to gauge the deserving women who could be trained under the initiative.

An official brought to notice the overwhelming response that various women through different forums have come out and spoken about their interest and zeal to work as taxi drivers to earn their livelihood.

Not so long ago that the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2022 was announced, and this new scheme is just an ado to the bigger vision of switching to electric mobility.

“The increase in the share of electric vehicles in taxi fleets will enhance opportunities for women to be employed as drivers as due to fewer mechanical parts and automatic steering wheel, electric vehicles are much easier to drive and less strenuous in operation,” an official said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, in April, started an initiative named ‘Mission Parivartan’ that would train women to obtain their Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licenses at Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI) in Burari.

“In the last couple of months, we have implemented multiple initiatives to increase participation of women in the transportation workforce. The objective is that women come forward and become an important anchor of Delhi’s public transportation,” Gahlot said.

“Autos, buses, and now cabs – the more women steering the world the safer they feel in public transport. The Arvind Kejriwal government calls on taxi fleet owners and aggregators to share women driver’s training cost with us at our Driver Training Institutes and provide further employment,” he said in a tweet.

“A lot of interested women have approached us for support in gaining employment as taxi drivers. Delhi govt will bear 50 per cent of the training costs at our DTIs at Loni, Burari & Sarai Kale Khan ie. Rs.4800 for each woman driver. We want more women drivers driving our EV revolution,” he said in another tweet.