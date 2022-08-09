Delhi to ban pre-BS6 diesel vehicles from October

Being a diesel vehicle owner got just sadder for people in the Delhi-NCR area. The national capital region, which has been grappling with the issue of air pollution, is looking at various means to fight the challenge.

Be it banning diesel generators, construction work, or installation of public air filters, the government is taking various steps to ensure optimal air quality for the population. Amongst the latest and maybe one of the strongest measures proposed is a draft policy by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ban the entry of diesel vehicles (pre-BS6) from October 1, if the air pollution exceeds 450 on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The move will be in sync with the time of the year when Delhi witnesses one of its worst AQI because of various factors such as fireworks during Diwali, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab. The proposed policy will ban entry of diesel passenger vehicles with the exception of essential service vehicles.

But it is still too early to panic, the ban will only come into effect when Grade 3 of air pollution is reached out. The Stage 3 is marked as ‘severe’ when AQI remains between ‘401 and 450’. If in case the AQI surpasses the 450-mark, the policy also plans to ban entry of diesel commercial vehicles in the city.

The proposed policy also mandates fuel stations to only sell fuel to vehicles with valid PUC (pollution under check) certificate from January 1, 2023.

The revised plan, which is part of a new policy formulated by the CAQM to abate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, focuses on proactive implementation of curbs based on forecasts and restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance.

Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold.