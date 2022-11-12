Delhi Police issue over 5,800 challans for violation of transport curbs under GRAP Stage III

Even as the air quality in Delhi continues to remain at alarming levels, Delhi Police has issued over 5,800 challans after restrictions were imposed on the movement of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers. According to Delhi traffic police, it has stopped or issued challans to 5,882 vehicles for violations till 6 am on Friday- November 11.

“As part of restrictions on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles till November 13 to fight pollution, 5882 vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 AM on November 1. Emergency vehicles are exempted,” Delhi Police detailed in a tweet.

During a recent review meeting, the Delhi government’s transport department decided that the curbs under Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Monday that, “BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.”

In an order on November 7, the city government’s transport department had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000.

Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.

The transport department had said in its order, “As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions. If any BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMV is found plying on roads, it will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.”