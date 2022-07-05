Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2022: EVs take the centre stage

Coming as another step ahead to EV adoption, the Delhi Government on July 5th, 2022 issued the latest Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme for licensing and regulation of aggregators providing passenger transport services and for regulation of other delivery aggregators providing delivery service of goods and commodities.

The state government’s notification implies to all three and four-wheeler passenger vehicles, two, three & four-wheeler commercial vehicles to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030.

The scheme is applicable to all aggregators with at least 25 motor vehicles in their fleet and to the vehicles that may be integrated by the aggregator. It is also applicable to the aggregators which have on-boarded 2-W, 3-W, and 4-W motor vehicles only, and shall not apply to buses.

The scheme demands assurance from the aggregators in terms of registration of all onboarded driver-partners and their vehicles currently in use within the next three months. This makes the driver’s license of the driver-partner mandatory, and the registration certificate of the vehicle(s) as well.

Adhering to the scheme and in the bid to become an EV-driven state, the aggregators need to ensure that, within the 1-year post of the notification of the scheme, 25 per cent of all new onboarded three and four-wheelers (passenger) and two-wheelers (commercial) have to be EVs and the target extent to the requirement of 100 per cent within four years from the day notified. The target for the two and three-wheelers (commercial) is 25 per cent transition to EVs in nine months to becoming 100 per cent all-electric within three years from the notification date of the 2022 scheme.

Another important note is that all the new four-wheelers on-boarded by the last-mile delivery aggregators after completion of four years of the notification of the scheme shall only be electric three-wheelers. The e-commerce entities will also have to abide by the rules ensuring that the service offered by fleet operators and transport-service providers are compliant with the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme.

The scheme also brings attention to the age of the vehicle, stating that the aggregator should verify that all new vehicles (2-W, 3-W, and 4-W) that will be on-boarded are not older than 5 years from the date of registration of the vehicle and further all the vehicles in the fleet shall not be older than 8 years from the date of registration of the vehicle.

The new scheme has asked the aggregators providing on-demand service for passenger transportation to make sure that there is appropriate functioning of the GPS installed in the vehicle and provide assistance as and when required. The aggregators shall put in place a mechanism on the app to verify the identity of the driver undertaking a trip is the same as the one enlisted with the aggregator before the commencement of each trip.

The aggregators providing on-demand mobility services to passengers, need to consider a few additional compliances like the fitment of an AIS 140 certified Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System with panic buttons relevant for a public service vehicle, as specified by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, which shall be connected to the control room of the aggregator.

While the government wants to ensure that the set targets are being followed and taken care of, there’s also a set provision of penalties for the rule-breakers.

In case the aggregator operates without the license, he shall be liable to pay a monetary fine of Rs 25,000/- per vehicle. In instances where the information of the vehicle operated by the aggregator is not provided to the Dept. of Transport, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the fine of Rs. 15,000 will be charged per vehicle. Additionally, in the circumstance where the aggregator fails to meet fleet conversion targets, he is liable to pay a monetary fine of INR. 50,000/- per vehicle. If at any stage it is found or has reason to believe that any Aggregator is violating the terms and conditions as prescribed in this scheme, the license will become subject to cancellation or suspension.

The road to EVs is all set and the scheme favors the need of the hour, the much-needed switch that the country and the world at large look forward to. The scheme has come, now it is all about how much it can be implemented at ground levels and contribute to the larger goal of cleaner and greener mobility.