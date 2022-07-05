Delhi Govt. to mandate EVs for all vehicle aggregators including Ola and Uber

Amid the push towards EV adoption, the Delhi Government on July 5th, 2022 issued the latest Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme in lieu of the current and future demands.

The state government’s notification comes as a directive for all three and four-wheeler passenger vehicles, two, three & four-wheeler commercial vehicles to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi exclusively informed FE that “the mandate will be applicable for all aggregators, barring none.”

“The scheme is currently incremental. However, the government has extended a breathing period of four years so that we can achieve the target of becoming 100 per cent electric by 2030,” says Kundra.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi exclusively informed FE about the latest Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2022.

“The scheme highlights the incentives that the government has kept for the aggregators, for on-boarding an electric vehicle – the license fee will be zero for electric vehicles, for CNG-based vehicles, the same license fee is higher and for petrol-based vehicles, it is the highest,” he adds.

He further added that the government is inviting comments and suggestions on the same from industry, customers and civil society organisations which would lead to future course of action.

Perhaps a model scheme for other states, the draft scheme for licensing and regulation of aggregators providing passenger transport services and for regulation of other delivery aggregators providing delivery service of goods and commodities comes a thoughtful initiative.