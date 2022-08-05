Delhi government’s electric vehicle retrofitting services to soon become faceless

The Delhi government’s electric vehicle retrofitting services will soon become faceless, an official statement said here, claiming that the national capital will be the first in the country to do so.

The move will also benefit a large number of diesel vehicle users who would want to convert their vehicles, it added.

In order to give a big push to electric mobility in the city, the Delhi government will now bring this faceless service through which one will be able to get diesel vehicles retrofitted with an electric vehicle kit at their homes from an authorised dealer.

In June, the Delhi government came up with an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment.

It had also launched a new portal to bring in both customers and agencies who are involved in the process of retrofitting vehicles to a common platform.

As a step to make the EV kit retrofitment process faceless, the module for retrofitment of electric vehicle (EV) kit in diesel vehicles has been made available online on the Vahan portal, the government said.

People will have to visit a Retro Fitment Centre (RFC) authorised by the Delhi government for the installation of the EV kit in their diesel cars, it added.

The RFC will upload the information of the EV kit installed in the diesel car on the Vahan portal, and it will be verified by the respective zone’s Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Currently, citizens have to take their vehicles for a one-time inspection at the RTO. After the verification of the vehicles, the details of the same are updated on the Vahan portal for alteration.

This service will go fully faceless soon. The centre will now fill an online application for alteration of vehicles and upload the required documents and pay the requisite fees.

“Once approved, a new RC with endorsed EV kit will be delivered at the doorstep of the owner,” it said.

The faceless services were started on a trial basis on February 19 last year and officially launched on August 11, 2021, by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi will be the first state to launch a faceless service for EV retrofitment for vehicles. Citizens can soon get their vehicles converted into electric vehicles at the comfort of their homes.”