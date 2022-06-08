Delhi EV Parking catches fire in Jamia Nagar: Nearly 100 vehicles gutted

A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle parking in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar this morning. A total of seven fire tenders reached the spot and the fire has been brought under control now, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi | Fire broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/HgKtTbY7wR — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Nearly 100 vehicles have been damaged in the fire, which include 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws, it added. No casualties have been reported yet.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received at around 5 am in the morning.

A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it has been now brought under control. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Garg said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.