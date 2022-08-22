Delhi-based anti-pollution helmet start-up partners Royal Enfield to commercialise product

Shellios Technolabs, a Delhi-based start-up aims to help two-wheeler users to ride safely and breathe freely. The start-up has developed a Bluetooth-enabled helmet christened ‘Puros’ comes with an active air purifier consisting of a Brushless DC (BLDC) blower fan, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter membrane, electronic circuit, and micro-USB charging port.

The purifying system set at the back of the helmet picks up all particulate matter coming from outside and cleans the air before it reaches the helmet user. The helmet meets the government standards and weighs just 1.5kg and claims to cuts down on the pollution by more than 80% (measured using a controlled environment).

The startup has received seed funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and was incubated at Science and Technology Entrepreneur Park (JSSATE-STEP) Noida.

In fact, the company had signed commercialisation deals with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the helmet. The product, at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) level 9 has been granted utility patent and is now being sold in all parts of the country priced at Rs 4,500. The end-users of the product include individual riders all over India and for the next version, Shellios has partnered with Royal Enfield Motorcycles to commercialise the product.

Amit Pathak, co-founder, Shellios Technolabs said, “We were disturbed by the health impacts of the air quality situation on the people on the roads, especially the millions of two-wheeler riders who were having prolonged daily exposures and that too, to a double whammy of particulate matter and vehicular emissions in the air that they breathe.”