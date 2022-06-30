scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

Dassault Systèmes, Skill-Lync partner to upskill 10,000 engineering students

Dassault Systèmes announced its partnership with Skill-Lync to upskill over 10,000 engineering students and professionals annually under co-branded talent transformation programmes.

Written by Express Mobility Desk

Dassault Systèmes will also train Skill-Lync support engineers with more than 10 years of experience, to help them in imparting cutting-edge education to the students.

In line with the Government of India’s New Education Policy (NEP), Skill-Lync is partnering with educational institutions to provide curriculum integration across domains for students starting from their second year in college. The partnership will cover Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform along with courses on its brand applications including CATIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, SOLIDWORKS, and ENOVIA.

The key highlight of the program is the engineering students’ will get first-hand experience of building electric vehicles (EV) from scratch along with masterclass videos visually presenting the EV building process for students interested in polishing their skills in the automotive industry. 

Also Read

“With the support of industry leaders, we are trying to address the gap between the curriculum and the workplace skill requirements in the engineering domain,” said Krishna Bandaru, Chief Business Officer, Skill-Lync.

Skill-Lync currently offers over 250 industry-relevant, job-specific courses. Students complete the coursework and join leading companies.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry Express Mobility