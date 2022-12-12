Dandera Ventures appoints Maruti Suzuki-veteran KS Johar as Director – Manufacturing

Electric vehicle manufacturer Dandera Ventures has appointed KS Johar as its Director – Manufacturing. Johar will spearhead the setup and mass production of EVs at its manufacturing facilities.

Sarth Jain, Founder, Dandera Ventures, “Johar brings to Dandera a wealth of experience and expertise in setting up and scaling large automobile manufacturing capabilities. We are truly excited to welcome him to the Dandera family and look forward to him building a formidable and world-class manufacturing and operations infrastructure for Dandera, as we prepare to bring to market a portfolio of commercial EVs.”

Johar has over 40 years of experience across automotive manufacturing and other business functions. Previously, he was associated as Senior Operations & Production Leader at Maruti Suzuki India.

An automotive OEM expert, he was instrumental in setting up state-of-the-art green field plants from scratch at Maruti Suzuki, a statement from the company said. He also oversaw large operations, launch of various vehicle models and scaled up individual plant output to 300,000 vehicle units per year.

OTUA variants are going to be priced between Rs 3,50,000 to ₹5,50,000 and will also be available on a subscription basis.

KS Johar, Director – Manufacturing at Dandera Ventures said, “The Dandera team has outstanding R&D capabilities in electric vehicle design and development, and has further impressed me with their clear vision and roadmap for supporting the global logistics industry’s transition to sustainable mobility with a rich portfolio of Electric Vehicles serving different needs. I am excited to join them and look forward to playing a role in realising their vision through creating truly world-class manufacturing and production systems for their current and forthcoming range of EVs.”



Earlier this year, Dandera announced the launch of its cargo three-wheeler EV, OTUA, with a claimed range of 165 kilometres on a single charge. The Gurgaon-based startup has designed and developed OTUA’s underlying battery system and drivetrain technology completely in-house.