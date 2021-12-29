Dalmia Cement accelerates sustainability efforts: Unveils high capacity electric trucks

Dalmia Cement has introduced a new fleet of electric trucks. As part of the initiative’s first phase, two of the proposed 22 High Capacity Electric trucks have been put on the track and the remaining 20 trucks will be put to use before the end of FY’22.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) is spearheading the industry’s transition towards a circular economy with the launch of its e-Truck initiative in India. The move will accelerate DCBL’s sustainability goal of lowering carbon emissions as well as optimise the company’s overall logistics cost. With the introduction of the company’s new EV truck fleet, the Co2 emissions of diesel trucks will be reduced significantly.

As part of the initiative’s first phase, two of the proposed 22 High Capacity Electric trucks have been put on the track and the remaining 20 trucks will be put to use before the end of FY’22. Supporting the government’s mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat, IPL Tech, India’s first manufacturer of high capacity trucks has been commissioned by DCBL to provide the first of its kind EVs. The company will be plying the trucks to transport slag, a major raw material for cement manufacturing, from Rourkela to Rajgangpur. Additionally, the company has commissioned 2 charging stations at its Rajgangpur Unit.

“Achieving environmental sustainability has always been a priority for us at DCBL from a business and a social standpoint. While we are grateful that our government is creating the right policy and investment environment that encourages organisations to take positive environmental action, as private organisations we need to take the lead,” said Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited. “DCBL has always led the agenda of creating a holistic business ecosystem that encourages sustainable growth. By introducing our electric vehicle (EV) fleets nationally in partnership with SAIL, we are confident we will be able to achieve our sustainability goals of becoming carbon negative by 2040.”

Commenting on the initiative, Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head – Rajgangpur, said, “As India’s pioneer in green cement manufacturing, we are making concrete efforts to introduce innovative solutions that promote sustainable transport as well as increase the decarbonisation of our fleet. We are confident that our commitment to walk the green path will pave the way for smarter transport that optimises energy use.”