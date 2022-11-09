Daimler Truck Innovation Center signs MoU with Christ University to expand talent pool

Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Christ University (deemed to be a university) to set up a product orientation facility on their campus to provide hands-on learning and technical knowledge to aspiring students.

Students will get an opportunity to understand the major automotive systems in commercial vehicles and their working principles. This product orientation center will provide hands-on experience in assembling and disassembling the trucks to impart practical knowledge about automotive engineering.

Students and faculty of Christ University will receive orientation sessions on various components, including design, product engineering and technical knowledge. The facility will impart key skills that are generally not available in the college curriculum but are in high demand in the industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India said, “This initiative will help introduce students to practical knowledge of commercial vehicles early in their curriculum, which is usually not the case. It is important for the entire ecosystem, including industry and academia, to work in conjunction to empower our future work force.”

Dr Iven Jose, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Christ University(deemed to be university) added, “Collaborating with DTICI will ensure that students receive hands-on experience in a complex industry like transportation. This initiative will help the next gen to scale themselves to the changing market demands.”

DTICI aims to will play a significant role in giving an opportunity to the younger generation with the tools they need to build a better future for themselves and to expand their horizon.