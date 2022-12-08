Cummins, Maire Tecnimont to support GAILs green hydrogen production

American power solutions provider Cummins in collaboration with EPC player Tecnimont (TCMPL), the Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group will provide technology to GAIL to build one of India’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser at Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh.

Cummins India will leverage its proprietary PEM electrolysis technology to manufacture electrolysers for the GAIL project. This project is anticipated to produce 4.3 tonne of green hydrogen per day (equivalent to around 10 MW of electrical power input).

Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins India said, “We are deeply aligned with India’s National Hydrogen Mission to pave the path toward zero emissions and support the transition to decarbonised power. The GAIL Green Hydrogen production project based on our PEM Electrolyser technology is a first-of-its-kind and will pave the way for many such projects in the future.”

“As the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen is rarely found in nature in its elemental form and is always extracted from other hydrogen-containing compounds. Thus, how well hydrogen contributes to decarbonisation is determined by its production method,” he added.

Ram further stated that brown or grey hydrogen is produced via coal gasification or steam methane reforming; green hydrogen is produced using water electrolysis with electricity generated by renewable sources. Cummins has developed a proprietary PEM electrolysis technology which is used to manufacture PEM electrolysers globally.

Till date, Cummins says it has supplied and commissioned more than 600 electrolysers worldwide with PEM and alkaline technologies. These operate successfully in leading hydrogen use cases such as hydrogen refueling stations, industrial applications, gas grids, and energy storage projects.