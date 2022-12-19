Cummins India to showcase fuel-agnostic solutions at Auto Expo 2023

Cummins Group in India, a leading power solutions technology provider will present its ‘Destination Zero’ decarbonisation strategy and product range at the 16th Auto Expo in New Delhi.

The company says as part of its Destination Zero strategy it aims to reduce its products’ greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality impacts and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. It is pursuing a dual-path approach – acting today to reduce emissions from internal combustion engines (ICE) while simultaneously investing in new, zero-emissions products.

Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins Group in India, said, “Climate change is the existential crisis of our time, and we need to act urgently to mitigate it. India has set itself the ambitious target of reaching net zero by 2070. The commercial transportation sector has a major role to play in helping the country meet this goal. Cummins Group in India is well-positioned to drive this decarbonisation in the industry.”

Anjali Pandey, COO, Cummins Group in India added, “We are making significant investments to introduce fit-for-market, green powertrain solutions that will be made in India, for India and for the world. Our strategy incorporates a ‘well-to-wheels’ emissions reductions approach by matching technology readiness with infrastructure readiness, driving wide-scale adoption and helping lower TCO.”

Fuel agnostic platform

Cummins India will showcase its fuel-agnostic platform at the Auto Expo 2023, which include hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE), natural gas engine, diesel engine, electrolyser, hydrogen fuel cell, electric powertrain and battery-electric technology.

The fuel-agnostic architecture utilises a common base engine with cylinder heads and fuel systems specifically tailored to fuel ranging from diesel, natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen. The platform offers OEMs common engine architecture across multiple fuel types, resulting in commonality for many parts.

Hydrogen IC-engine.

Hydrogen ICE is what Cummins believes is the most practical solution toward achieving zero-carbon emissions for medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers. When paired with green hydrogen, it produces zero well-to-wheel CO2 emissions. Solutions addressing medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses, highlighting the technology’s ability to support decarbonisation across multiple-duty cycles will be displayed.

Cummins natural gas engine.

Natural gas engines help lower emissions and reduce a vehicle’s overall environmental impact without sacrificing the performance needed to get the job done.

Cummins diesel engine.

With a foundation of almost 700,000 Euro VI, low-emission engines supplied, Cummins plans to showcase its latest-generation advanced diesel platform.

PEM Electrolyser Cell Stack.

The electrolyser takes the water as input and splits it into hydrogen and oxygen as output. When supplied with renewable energy, the H2 generated is called green H2 since the process doesn’t have any carbon footprint. Cummins says it has globally supplied and commissioned more than 600 electrolysers worldwide with PEM and alkaline technologies. A modular variant of the state-of-the-art electrolyser-stack technology will be on display.

Hydrogen fuel-cell engine

Hydrogen fuel cells would be an apt solution when supplied with green H2 as fuel. Building on the deployment of more than 2,000 fuel cells globally for various applications, including bus, truck, stationery power, and railways, the next-generation product provides improved power density, efficiency, and durability and is available in single and dual module engines for both medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Electrification roadmap

Cummins Group in India will also be displaying a range of zero-emissions power solutions. The company recently acquired Meritor, a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, and electric powertrain technologies. The addition of Meritor strengthens Cummins’ industry-leading range of powertrain components and will enable accelerated development of electrified power solutions. Meritor products will also be displayed at Auto Expo 2023.

Cummins battery technology.

Cummins Inc. has developed new-generation battery pack solutions based on deep duty cycle and application experience. Multiple batteries will be showcased that help customers to reach zero emissions today. These batteries have distinct chemistries and form factors for meeting the needs of various applications in the market. The batteries are equipped with an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) for monitoring various critical battery parameters and diagnostics and improving the battery life and performance.