scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Election Coverage
Pause slide

Cummins India to be future-ready with ICE-hydrogen, CNG and LNG engines

Despite what many believe, the ICE-vehicles are here to stay, albeit in more cleaner and fuel agnostic. With each passing day, while there are significant innovations taking place in the electric vehicle space, the IC-vehicle industry especially in the higher tonnage and usage space, will continue to see introduction of newer energy sources.

Written by Nilesh Wadhwa
Cummins India to be future-ready with ICE-hydrogen, CNG and LNG engines

The megatrend of electrification is starting to see legacy and new players introduce their electric vehicle offering globally. But is the over century-old Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) in its last leg? The answer is No.

Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins India believes that there will be areas where IC-engine still has a lot more to offer, especially with the tighter emission norms there will be innovative solutions that will be introduced.

In fact, Tata Motors recently announced a new strategic partnership with Cummins India for hydrogen engine solutions for its commercial vehicle range.

Also Read

Despite what many believe, the ICE-vehicles are here to stay, albeit in more cleaner and fuel agnostic. With each passing day, while there are significant innovations taking place in the electric vehicle space, the IC-vehicle industry especially in the higher tonnage and usage space, will continue to see introduction of newer energy sources. Ram speaks about introducing ICE-hydrogen engine, CNG and LNG powertrain in India.

In this exclusive video interview, Ram shares the journey of Cummins in India, looking beyond diesel engines, investments and more.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.