Cummins India to be future-ready with ICE-hydrogen, CNG and LNG engines

The megatrend of electrification is starting to see legacy and new players introduce their electric vehicle offering globally. But is the over century-old Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) in its last leg? The answer is No.

Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins India believes that there will be areas where IC-engine still has a lot more to offer, especially with the tighter emission norms there will be innovative solutions that will be introduced.

In fact, Tata Motors recently announced a new strategic partnership with Cummins India for hydrogen engine solutions for its commercial vehicle range.

Despite what many believe, the ICE-vehicles are here to stay, albeit in more cleaner and fuel agnostic. With each passing day, while there are significant innovations taking place in the electric vehicle space, the IC-vehicle industry especially in the higher tonnage and usage space, will continue to see introduction of newer energy sources. Ram speaks about introducing ICE-hydrogen engine, CNG and LNG powertrain in India.

In this exclusive video interview, Ram shares the journey of Cummins in India, looking beyond diesel engines, investments and more.