Cummins India launches Redefine 2022, flagship B-school case study competition

Cummins India announces the launch of ‘Redefine’, national level B-school case study competition for students from 12 partner business schools in India.

Cummins said, this competition presents the students with a business problem based on real-life challenges faced by organizations and invites them to showcase their strategic, innovative, and analytical abilities.

The competition will be launched on October 21 and will culminate with a two-day grand finale event to be held at the Cummins India office campus in Pune, Maharashtra on November 22-23. The winning team will receive a cash prize and enrollment to a mentorship program with Cummins India leadership.

Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader, Cummins India said, “Our annual B-school case study competition, Redefine aims to groom and mentor the next-generation of business leaders and experts.”

Subramanian Chidambaran, Strategy Leader, Cummins India added, “The reality of today’s business is that our problems are becoming more complex, necessitating fresh thinking and novel approaches. In addition, climate change is an existential crisis for our generation.”

The case study competition will have multiple rounds where the students will engage with and present their viewpoints to senior leaders from Cummins India.

Prior to the grand finale, a series of leadership talks will also be organized to apprise students about the company’s vision, business, and cutting-edge innovations along with an industry overview.

The company will also host a quiz competition wherein the participants will be tested on their knowledge of industry and business trends, technology developments and understanding of Cummins. This is specifically aimed at creating more awareness around our business and the Cummins brand amongst the younger generation.