Crayon Motors partners with Bounce Infinity to expand battery swapping stations across India

Crayon Motors, an electric two-wheeler start-up, and Bounce Infinity, an EV battery swapping network provider, have collaborated with each other to establish an ‘interoperated battery-swapping network.’ Under this partnership, Crayon Motors’ customers can choose to buy an electric two-wheeler or three-wheeler without a battery pack and make use of Bounce Infinity’s “Battery-as-a-Service.”

According to the company, this smart solution which will largely be available at multiple locations, including Crayon Motors’ dealerships, residential complexes, petrol pumps, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, etc. The association shall extend Battery as a service to all EVs manufactured by Crayon. The swapping stations at all times will have charged and ready-to-go battery packs, the company added.

Speaking about the partnership, Mayank Jain – Co-Founder and Director of Crayon Motors said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bounce Infinity. As we aim to expand to other regions, we wish to address the various difficulties that must be solved for a successful and seamless EV adoption in India. Along with our country-wide Roadside Assistance, we will also now be offering battery swapping. This step will go a long way in offering leading comfort and peace of mind to our customers”

Speaking about the tie-up Anil G, COO and Co-Founder of Bounce Infinity said, “Bounce Infinity has been strategically partnering with prominent players to revolutionize battery swapping and after-sales experience for consumers. Our partnership with Crayon reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and greener future.”