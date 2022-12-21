Crayon Motors partners EzeTap for EV financing, digital payment solutions

Electric vehicle manufacturer Crayon Motors has partnered with EzeTap by Razorpay to offer digital payment solutions to its retailers, enabling them to accept any mode of payment from the customers across the country.

The financial benefits of this collaboration includes offers like brand EMI, buy now pay later (BNPL), card less EMIs. Further, customers can get cash back and instant discounts at the POS in addition to financing.

The company said that this collaboration will enable its retailers to sell more via BNPL and compete online. In addition, customers will get a variety of financing options.

Rahul Jain, Director, Crayon Motors said “We have provided many value added benefits to our customers since the launch of our electric scooters, including roadside assistance, battery swapping solutions, and now, with this step, we have also provided a finance solution for both our retailers & customers. We believe this is more than just an association, but also a step toward accelerating the EV sprint in India.”

Byas Nambisan, CEO Ezetap by Razorpay said, “The Indian EV market is the country’s fastest growing and most promising sector, and we are very excited to be working with Crayon Motors, a young e-mobility firm. We hope that Ezetap’s affordability solution will simplify the payment process and enable more people to own electric vehicles, contributing to a sustainable future.”

With partnerships with Zest Money, HDFC Flexipay among many others, over 10cr customers can avail easy loans, a statement from the company said. Further, cardless EMI will enable over 35 million customers to avail loans without the need of a debit or credit card.