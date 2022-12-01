Covestro, TMT launch 1,000th polyurethane wind rotor blade

Germany-based Covestro and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology (TMT), a PU wind turbine manufacturer, have launched their 1,000th PU wind turbine blade. Polyurethane (PU) resin, an innovative manufacturing solution for wind turbine blades, has penetrated the epoxy-dominated market in recent years.



PU in wind-blade production is a transformative innovation delivered by Covestro teams around the globe.

With better mechanical properties, an efficient production process, and a more cost-effective production solution than conventional fibreglass-reinforced epoxy blades, PU blades are opening a new chapter in the wind blade industry.



Last year, Covestro inked a pact with TMT, based on which significant commercialisation results have been achieved. PU wind turbines are now being used in commercial wind farms throughout China, a statement from the company said.

Binbin Hou, General Manager, Wind Business, TMT, said, “PU wind blades cater to the growing demand for longer wind blade designs. We hope to further collaborate with Covestro to improve the competitiveness of wind energy through continuous technology innovation.”

Christine Bryant, Global Head, Tailored Urethanes Business Entity, Covestro said, “We believe that industrial collaboration is fundamental to addressing global warming and energy shortage issues, and it is also an important part of Covestro’s commitment to a circular economy.”

TMT produces PU wind blades ranging from 59.5 metres to 94 meters in length with different blade designs and layup structures to meet the growing demand for longer and larger wind blades. The 94-meter wind turbine blade, capable of generating 8 MW of energy, is the largest PU application for Covestro so far.

Xuebin Feng, R&D Director, Wind Business, TMT, said, “We overcame many technical challenges to accelerate the production process of large polyurethane resin wind blades and achieve mass production.”