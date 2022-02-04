Corrit Electric Launches First Production Facility In Noida

Corrit Electric announced the launch of its first production facility for The Hover Scooter in Greater Noida. The new facility is equipped to manufacture one Hover Scooter every 45 mins.

Electric mobility brand, Corrit Electric, announced the launch of its first production facility for The Hover Scooter in Greater Noida. Established in 2021, the brand unveiled its first indigenously produced fat tire electric bike – The Hover Scooter, in October last year. Ramping up their offering, the newly launched facility is equipped to manufacture one Hover Scooter every 45 mins.

Owing to the tremendous response to its one of its kind e-bike, Corrit Electric is committed to transforming how people move. The team raised the seed capital in November through undisclosed investors. The raised funds are being used for furnishing its first production facility based out of Greater Noida, UP.

Talking about the new factory, Mayur Misra, Co-Founder, Corrit Electric, said, “The Indian audience is a lot more conscious about the way they move today. We are proud to say that Hover has received overwhelming support and interest from people across the country.”

He added, “To further ensure seamless bike production, we have set up a state-of-the-art factory in Greater Noida, ensuring fast, safe and indigenous production. While EV’s are picking up in the country, we are proud to say The Hover Scooter is unlike any other from the same segment in looks and performance equally.”

The current facility is over 15,000 sq. ft and can produce over 1000 units per month. The company is further planning to raise its Series-A round this quarter and launch two more variants by next quarter besides moving to an even bigger facility.

With a range of over 100kms and a charging time of 200 minutes, the Hover Scooter is available in a variety of colours. The two-wheeler comes with tubeless tires, dual shock absorbers, and a 250 kg load-carrying capacity. Corrit Electric also offers a variety of easy ownership options.