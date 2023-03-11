Cooper Corporation appoints SLV Power Corporation as its GOEM

Cooper Corporation, an engine, component and generator manufacturer, has announced the appointment of SLV Power Corporation as its first GOEM (Generator Original Equipment Manufacturer) for Cooper-branded Generators.

SLV Power Corporation has established a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru in a relatively short period. This association will empower SLV Power Corporation to provide products and services related to generators on behalf of Cooper Corporation.

Based in Bengaluru, SLV Power Corporation was founded in 1968 and specialises in diesel generators, HVAC products, acoustic room treatments, and LT/HT panels. The company has been associated with Cooper Corporation for more than 8 years.

Cooper Corporation has a portfolio of gensets ranging from 5KVA to 250KVA powered by 2, 3, 4, and 6-cylinder Cooper engines. In-house research and alliances with partners, like Ricardo PLCUK, have resulted in the introduction of a unique category of power generators.

Farrokh N Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation said, “We are delighted to be partnered with SLV Power Corporation. They are an excellent fit for promoting Cooper Corporation’s products and will support us in providing better and faster service to our consumers. We are committed to their growth and will provide wholehearted support.”

V L Nagamurthy, Proprietor, SLV Power Corporation said, “This collaboration will enable us to provide generator sets to consumers in a comparatively lesser timeframe. Through this partnership, we can provide our customers with quick solutions and obtain spare parts in time for any genset servicing throughout Karnataka. We are delighted to partner with Cooper Corporation”.