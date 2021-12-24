Continental to demonstrate ‘Future of Mobility’ at CES 2022

Continental will demonstrate the ‘Future of Mobility’ at CES 2022. The company will showcase innovative products and services from server-based vehicle architecture and automated driving capabilities to its sustainable tire concept.

Continental has announced that the company will demonstrate the ‘Future of Mobility’ at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022, which is scheduled to take place from January 5 – 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Continental says that for more than 150 years, they have revolutionized the way people move, and at CES 2022, the company will offer a glimpse into the future, presenting hands-on solutions for some of today’s mobility concerns.

As per Continental, they are driving the future of mobility – more safely, more connected, and more convenient. At CES 2022, for the very first time, Continental will present its switchable privacy display that is aimed to help reduce driver distraction. The company will also unveil its fully immersive wrong-way driving demo that puts the participants behind the wheel to demonstrate Continental’s innovative solution. Further, the technology giant will showcase the new LiDAR generation that enables high-resolution long-range scanning for the very first time.

Some of the key innovative products and services of Continental at the upcoming CES 2022 will revolve around these futuristic ideas, namely how cars are set to become computers on wheels, cultivating the user experience through design, and supporting Vision Zero. Moreover, Continental has an ambitious goal of becoming the most progressive tire company with regard to ecological and social responsibility by 2030. By 2050, at the latest, Continental intends to manufacture its tire products using 100 per cent sustainably produced materials.

Commenting on the announcement, Gilles Mabire, Chief Technology Officer, Continental Automotive said, “The future of mobility means safer, connected and more inclusive transportation systems. At CES, we are demonstrating the possibilities of achieving our vision zero goal and optimizing convenience for easy access to mobility for everyone. Continental’s innovative solutions on display are not only transforming the driving experience, they’re also reinventing the definition of mobility.”