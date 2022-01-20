Continental Tires Appoints Samir Gupta As New MD

Continental Tires has appointed Samir Gupta as its new Managing Director for India. Samir has more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing and has been associated with Continental Tires for almost a decade.

Continental Tires has appointed Samir Gupta as its new Managing Director for India. Samir will also continue as the Head of Central Asia Region (India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia) Passenger & Light Truck Tires Replacement Business (PLT RE), which he has been leading for the past three years. Samir has over three decades of experience in varied industries.

During his earlier role as Continental Tires Malaysia MD, he led an organizational transformation project to build a highly-effective technical sales force. He has been instrumental in developing efficient processes and building a resilient team that helped increase the company's profitability. Prior to this, as the Market Manager, Truck Tires (TT) India, he has played an instrumental role in shaping the TT business in India in its early phases.

Continental Tires India is currently focusing on expanding its footprint across the subcontinent, and Samir’s appointment is crucial in bringing this plan to fruition. His Customer-Centric approach, which leverages Continental’s strengths of a superior manufacturing plant in India, country-specific focused product portfolio, and digital solutions expertise will be critical to the company’s expansion in the country.

Congratulating Samir on the appointment, Dalibor Kalina, head of BA replacement Tires APAC, said, “Samir will play a very critical role in driving Continental Tires’ growth in the Indian market. His extensive leadership experience spanning across various markets will help build and maintain agile and robust teams to improve the operational efficiency for current and future continental’s success in the Indian markets.”

On his appointment, Samir Gupta said, “Continental Tires is synonymous with quality, innovation and agility worldwide. Being one of the largest automotive industries, India is an important market for Continental Tires. We are committed to developing and manufacturing quality and innovative products that befit the Indian market requirements. I am excited for my second stint with Continental Tires India and lead the team in its growth and expansion.”