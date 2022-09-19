At the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover, Continental showcased a range of tyre solutions aimed at improving the sustainability of passenger and goods transport over short and long distances.

With Conti Urban, for example, the tyre manufacturer showcased concept tyre specially designed for the electrified bus and delivery traffic of the future. The share of renewable and recycled feedstock in this prototype is almost 50 percent, which is already approved for road use and could soon enter a testing phase with customers.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the number of new registrations for electric buses within the European Union continued to increase significantly in 2021, with their market share rising that year to 10.6 percent. In the same period, electric buses already accounted for more than 30 percent of new bus registrations in the European Union. Market studies predict annual growth rates of up to 35 percent from 2021 through 2025.

The tyre manufacturer also premiered its new tyre prototype specially designed for a new trailer concept featuring a fully electric drive axle. Continental is the exclusive development partner for this trailer from Trailer Dynamics, which is designed to hybridise truck tractor units by means of a battery-powered trailer and so reduce their CO2 emissions.

With the EfficientPro Gen 3+, it will present an upgrade to its EfficientPro long-distance tyre.

Already approved for road use, the concept tyre contains around 50 percent renewable and recycled feedstock. All the materials used could potentially be deployed in series production in the near future. The tread of the Conti Urban, – the part of the tyre that is in contact with the road – contains 68 percent renewable materials. In addition to recovered carbon black and recycled steel, Continental has also used reclaim material to build the tyre.

“By 2050, we want to use 100 percent sustainably produced materials in all our tyre products and achieve full climate-neutrality along our entyre value chain,” says Klaus Kreipe, head Continental Tires’ original equipment business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The noise behaviour of the Conti Urban was also optimised; the noise frequencies generated while the tyre is rolling over the road surface have been distributed over a wider range.

With ContiConnect 2.0, the German company aims to offer its customers a range of tailored solutions that make fleet management even more efficient, simple and sustainable.

At the trade show, the tyre manufacturer will be showcasing its latest-generation sensor, which is capable of measuring pressure, temperature and mileage from inside the tyre. Depending on the application, it transfers data over a specific radio frequency or via Bluetooth protocol. Continental’s app, which is available for all standard smartphone operating systems, also enables data-driven tyre inspections and allows data to be read on-site.