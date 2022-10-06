Continental launches locally manufactured 19-inch and 20-inch tyres for premium sedans and SUVs

German tyre manufacturer Continental Tires has launched locally manufactured 19-inch and 20-inch tyres for premium sedans and SUVs. The tyres will be manufactured at its Modipuram plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The tyre manufacturer also introduced new digital solutions, as a part of its Conti360 solutions, for the commercial vehicle segment, such as sensors that enable 24x7monitoring of tyres on the road.

It will help fleet owners to monitor the fleet remotely and in real-time, thereby enhancing tyre performance and profitability.

The company, in a statement, said that the Indian passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a rise in demand for SUV tyres over the past few years, while in the commercial vehicles segment, fleet owners are seeking solutions that will help them monitor their vehicles’ performance through a single, streamlined channel to ensure ease of operations and better profitability.

Samir Gupta, Managing Director, Continental Tires India, and Head of Central Region BA PLT RE APAC, said, “The step towards localising the production of 19-inch and 20-inch rim size tyres for SUVs and premium vehicles segment and the digital solutions for commercial vehicles will provide quality tyres suitable for varied Indian road conditions.”



Kuldeep Singh, Vice President, Manufacturing, Continental Tires, Plant Modi Puram, said, “the teams at Modipuram, in collaboration with the R&D team, have worked tirelessly to innovate and offer new solutions to fulfil the requirements of the Indian market. The initiative has increased the expertise to produce new and innovative products locally at the Modipuram plant.”

The new 19-inch and 20-inch rim size tyres are from the ContiSportContact 5 and ContiSportContact5 SUV product lines.

The tyres have a greater surface area in contact with the road, which increases their ability to react to changing road conditions, provide outstanding traction, and improve cornering safety, a statement from the company said.



READ MORE: Advanced tyre standards announced in India as government continues to push towards road safety