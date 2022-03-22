Continental India achieves a Production Milestone of Five Million Electronic Brake System Units

Continental India has achieved the production milestone of Five Million Electronic Brake System (EBS) units at its Gurgaon plant. The company managed to achieve this landmark in just five years.

Technology company Continental has announced that its Gurgaon plant has achieved the milestone of producing five million Electronic Brake Systems (EBS). The company managed to achieve this landmark in just five years. Continental says that this milestone is significant as the company ensured the production schedule was unimpacted despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Continental’s EBS portfolio comprises Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for passenger cars and Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) for passenger cars and two-wheelers.

Krishan Kohli, Head – Segments, Vehicle Dynamics and Hydraulic Brake System, Continental Automotive India said, “This is an excellent milestone as it complements our wide focus for safe mobility and our commitment to Vision Zero – Zero Fatalities, Zero Injuries, and Zero Crashes. Demand for our safety solutions has been growing in both local and global markets, and right now we are in a strong position to meet our customer needs and market demand.”

He further added, “Localization has been another important aspect of Continental India strategy as we achieved the five million mark since we have been consistently increasing our manufacturing and R&D footprint in India aligned with our customer preferences and needs. What is most vital is that our Electronic Brake systems have directly contributed to about five million vehicles being safer today. Our target is to raise the annual EBS production capacity by 25 per cent in the next three years”

Founded in 1871, Continental offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In keeping with the company’s commitment to safety, the localization of EBS units began in Gurgaon (India) in 2016, while the manufacturing of electronic control units (ECU) for EBS was set up in January 2018 at the Bangalore plant. Apart from catering to leading OEMs in the local market, the EBS are also exported to other Asian regions.

Anudeep Garg, Head of the Gurgaon plant, Continental Automotive India said, “It is wonderful that we have been able to achieve this number despite the ongoing pandemic. Of course, there were challenges we had to face but credit to the entire team for having persisted despite adversity to help achieve this milestone. This has also largely been possible because of Industry 4.0 practices, which are helping the entire manufacturing value chain immensely. We have optimized our efficiency, quality, productivity, and reduced operational expense.”