Continental expands workshop equipment portfolio with exhaust emissions testing

German automotive parts manufacturing company Continental has announced that it is expanding its range of workshop equipment to get Europe’s garages and testing organizations ready for upcoming legal tightening regarding vehicles’ particulate emissions.

The technology company is presenting the DX280 DC and the CCP800, two exhaust emissions testers for car workshops, at Automechanika 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Niels Melcher, Head, Emissions & Special Tools program in the business segment Automotive Aftermarket, Continental said, “There are few things worse for a workshop owner than to admit to a customer that they don’t have the right equipment to test the customer’s car; gaining customer satisfaction always means increasing service levels,”

“Using our new service equipment our partners can continue to offer mandatory exhaust emissions testing to their customers, even with stricter market-specific testing specifications, at a reasonable price. They thus can not only keep their customers satisfied but also increase revenue.”, Melcher added.

The DX280 DC is a measuring device for exhaust particles that works according to the diffusion-charging (DC) method and thus meets the stricter test requirements for Euro 6 diesels. The CCP800, on the other hand, is a trolley-based emissions system equipped with a gas analyser and measurement units for smoke, oil temperature and RPMs.

It includes everything in just one box and therefore is the new mobile centre for exhaust emissions testing in workshops. Both systems are introduced under the Continental brand.

Most of the components from Continental’s emissions testing portfolio are available in cabled as well as Bluetooth versions, which gives the workshop owners freedom to make the right decision for their needs, the company said in a statement.

A Windows PC hosts the legislative program that supports the correct execution of the testing (described solution with legislative software for UK, Belgium and the Netherlands). It displays readings and calculates results which then can easily be printed with the help of the integrated printer.

Both the DX280 DC and the CCP800 with all optional components will be rolled out in the different European markets depending on the legislation applicable in the respective market.

Continental’s emissions testing portfolio further features the 682 gas analyser, a microprocessor-controlled exhaust gas analyser module, employing Non-Dispersive Infra-Red (NDIR) technology and the DX260 smoke meter, a partial flow opacimeter suitable for free acceleration and full load testing of all sizes and types of diesel vehicles.