Continental develops radar-based ADAS solutions for emerging markets

Continental has developed affordable ADAS solutions for entry-level and mid-segment passenger cars for emerging markets. These systems are based on the same proven platform found in high-end passenger cars and will use radar systems and rearview systems (RVS231).

Over the years, Continental has introduced over 100 million radar sensors, and these can be fitted in the front or at the rear of the car. These sensors warn the occupants by flashing when danger’s detected and can be integrated into the cruise control system also. Continental says, “This radar sensor is specifically designed to suit road conditions such as in India, through a detailed study of the traffic patterns, available infrastructural facilities, and considering the limitations that the Indian roads pose, the perception algorithms were developed to overcome unpredictable traffic conditions and inconsistent driver behaviour.”

Speaking about the radar system, Jaidev Venkataraman, the Head of Engineering – Sensorics, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), at Continental Automotive India, explains, “This radar sensor is a perfect example of value engineering without compromising on functionality. With this affordable radar sensor, we are re-emphasizing the message that safety is for all and not simply an add-on premium feature. The radar is built with robust hardware and state-of-the-art software, making it the best in class thus far.”

“Our engineering team in India is working on many such cutting-edge ADAS technologies for both developed, as well as emerging markets. These radars-based solutions also give a sense of innovation in autonomous driving to the Indian market, which has not been seen before in terms of the ease with which they can be incorporated in the present traffic conditions and available infrastructure.”

The second system is the RVS231, a camera with a microcontroller and built-in functions and comes pre-installed with software for emergency braking and pedestrian recognition. Some of the functions include automatic self-calibration, detection and classification of objects, vehicles, pedestrians, and high-resolution visualization views with overlays for the vehicle trajectory of the rearview. The camera complies with the European NCAP1, NCAP2, NHTSA, and IIHS safety standards, capable of avoiding 95% of reverse crashes.

Dayanand Acharya, Head of Engineering – Systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at Continental Automotive India, added, “ADAS business unit has been developing and launching cutting-edge products and systems year-on-year in global markets, staying on top of evolving technologies and transforming markets. The TCI team has major ownership and contribution in software for radar, camera, and ADCU (Assisted / Automated Driving Control units) for global customers, starting from design, development, validation, product launch, and ensuring lifetime field performance.”

“The team also develops functions and features that successfully fulfil Global NCAP and NHTSA performance requirements. The systems feature minimal hardware footprint, complex Functionalities with functional safety, security features, and various software components with a major contribution from TCI.”

