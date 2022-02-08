Continental develops Head-Up Display for Trams to make intra-urban traffic safer

Continental Engineering Services have developed a head-up display (HUD) for trams. It is aimed at making intra-urban traffic safer by ensuring that the tram drivers can focus their full attention on what is happening on the road.

Continental has developed a head-up display (HUD) for trams. Trams are basically a type of bus that works by electricity and move along special rails on the road in many countries. This head-up display solution has been developed by Continental Engineering Services (CES). It is aimed at making intra-urban traffic safer by ensuring that the tram drivers can focus their full attention on what is happening on the road. Trams mostly operate in heavy and challenging inner-city traffic environments which have a large number of unprotected road users.

Continental believes that with the inclusion of a HUD, there will be a significant reduction in the number of emergency braking maneuvers. Commissioned by a rail vehicle manufacturer, the CES is currently bringing this innovative display to production maturity. It will initially be used in Europe from mid-2022. Continental claims that to date, real head-up displays have been non-existent in rail transportation and so this will be for the first time ever that HUDs will be commissioned for use in trams.

Dr. Christoph Falk-Gierlinger, General Manager of Continental Engineering Services (CES) explains, “With the development of a head-up display for trams, we are taking a major step toward greater safety in urban rail transport.” He further added, “Information previously displayed on different cockpit instruments can now be placed in the driver’s field of vision via a central head-up display. Their view is not distracted from the traffic. The journey will become safer for tram drivers and passengers.”

Continental says that the advantages of using head-up displays in rail vehicles are immense. The drivers don’t have to switch focus from the road as the HUD shows all the vital trip-related information, including warning signals, speed, distance to the next stop – in the driver’s direct field of vision, making driving more comfortable and thereby resulting in greater safety. In addition to the HUD, CES’ technology portfolio for rail vehicles also includes other system technology solutions like driver status monitoring, a front or side-facing collision warning system, etc.