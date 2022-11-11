Continental develops 2-channel motorcycle ABS

German technology company Continental has developed a new generation of its compact 2-channel ABS for motorcycles. In this system (MK 100 MAB PYA), a new type of sensor is optionally integrated directly on the circuit board of the ABS.

With this integration, a separate motorcycle inertial measurement unit is no longer required. The mechanical holder for it on the motorcycle is eliminated, no wiring harness is required, and production becomes easier for the motorcycle manufacturer.

Further, integrating the sensor on the circuit board is more cost-effective than a separate box, which is particularly relevant in volume models.

An ABS ensures the shortest possible braking distance during emergency braking, allowing the driver to maintain control in extreme situations.

With the additional function of optimized curve braking (oCB), this also applies to emergency braking while leaning into a turn: from a certain angle of inclination, ABS with oCB controls the brakes even more sensitively to prevent the machine from pitching up in the curve and thus losing control.

Lothar Kienle, Head, Motorcycle Development, Continental’s Safety and Motion business area said, “With sensor integration on our new 2-channel ABS, we are creating the conditions for comprehensive protection functions and thus even greater safety. It also reduces the installation space required on the motorcycle, which is a major advantage for our customers,”.

In a 2-channel ABS, both the front and rear brakes are controlled separately. Production of the second generation of these systems, MK 100 MAB, started in 2015.

The company, in a statement, said that the series production and delivery of the enhanced 2-channel ABS to a major international motorcycle manufacturer is scheduled to start in 2024.

According to Continental Accident Research, motorcycle ABS offers the potential to reduce accidents by around 25 percent.