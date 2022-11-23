Continental Automotive North America appoints India-origin CEO Aruna Anand

German technology major Continental has appointed Aruna Anand as the new President and Chief CEO of Continental’s Automotive group sector in North America, effective December 1.

She will continue to retain her current role as Head of the Architecture and Networking business area for the North American region of Continental Automotive. In this role, she will be responsible for all global architecture and networking business activities that support customers based out of North America.

Since joining the company in 1997, Anand has held numerous leadership positions across the different business areas of the Continental Automotive group sector. She was Head of Software for Gasoline Engine and Transmissions Systems for the Electronic Controls business unit within the company’s then Powertrain division. She also led the Wireless Product Group Engineering within the Connected Car Networking business unit of Continental’s Vehicle Networking and Information business area.

Prior to being named as the head of Architecture and Networking, she was responsible for leading Continental Engineering Services, an independently operating business unit that offers comprehensive engineering services.

Nikolai Setzer, CEO, Continental said, “Aruna brings an outstanding combination of experience and talent to the President and CEO Automotive North America position. She is a respected leader and is a technical expert in many areas that are the focus of our future growth. Aruna’s dedication to our customers and our employees will help guide the success of Continental in the important North American market.”

In terms of her background, Anand holds a master’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Oakland University and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, in Chennai, India.

“It is an honour to be selected as Automotive President and CEO for North America. I look forward to leading our talented team toward a bright future and providing our customers with leading technological solutions,” said Aruna Anand.