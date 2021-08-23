Continental Automotive announces change in leadership for its ADAS and VED businesses

Continental announces changes in engineering leadership for its ADAS and VED business units (BU) in their in-house R&D centre Technical Center India (TCI). Praveen Kumar takes over as the Head of Engineering, VED BU, while Jaidev Venkataraman takes charge as the Head of Engineering – Sensorics, ADAS BU. Both have interchanged their respective roles.

Praveen Kumar and Jaidev Venkataraman, with extensive R&D experience in ADAS and VED technologies, respectively, will play a critical role in enabling the holistic development of safety technologies from TCI for both global and local markets. On the leadership changes, Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Center India, said, “The cross-move of both Praveen and Jaidev will further strengthen Continental’s competence in developing advance and sophisticated safety technologies.”

“Jaidev and Praveen have contributed immensely to their previous roles, enabling rapid and qualitative growth of the business units. Under their leadership, several global programs were successfully deployed, and many product innovations were achieved. For example, Praveen was instrumental in developing long range radar for premium passenger cars of Japanese OEMs, camera fusion systlong-rangeision perception

solutions for the front facing camera. While Jaidev was responsible for motorcycle ABS application front-facing and establishing software development hub for global OEMs. In their new roles, I am confident that their diverse perspectives and expertise will contribute exceptionally to R&D practices from India.”

”Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar, Head of Engineering, VED BU, Continental Automotive India, said, “VED business is crucial to Continental’s growth in India. Driven by government legislation and consumer awareness, safety products like ABS and ESC are in great demand in the country. I am excited for this next chapter in my career and look forward to continuing to contribute to Continental’s Vision Zero.”

“Assisted and automated driving is one of the primary growth areas for Continental. We’re developing these technologies with a view to zero crashes and zero fatalities on roads. Further, in the coming years, we expect mandates about ADAS technologies in India, which will be

instrumental in driving the demand and enhancing safety standards. Continental is completely poised to fulfil these upcoming demands, and I look forward to contributing to the growing ADAS business in India.” said Jaidev Venkataraman, Head of Engineering – Sensorics, ADAS BU, Continental Automotive India.