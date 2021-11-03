Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental’s VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert have signed a partnership for the integration of tachograph data from Continental’s TIS-Web fleet management software into the Move Expert e-solution.

By:November 3, 2021 4:50 PM

Move Expert, a European innovative e-solutions developer to the road transport sector for posting of drivers, and Continental, a pioneering developer of technologies and services, have joined hands together. Both the companies have signed a partnership for the integration of functionalities from Continental’s TIS-Web fleet management software into the Move Expert e-solution. This will ensure full compliance with the legal requirements of the new EU Mobility Package from 2022 onwards.

Move Expert will integrate VDO TIS-Web software functionalities and driver data into its new driver management platform, thus connecting two powerful e-solutions, the companies said in a press release. This strong partnership will create a unique e-solution for managing drivers’ compliance with new requirements related to the Mobility Package. The integration of Continental VDO TIS-Web services into the Move Expert platform will give the customers some exclusive functions, allowing them to analyse driver and truck activities, manage posting of workers in 28 countries, obtain legal assistance and receive local qualified customer care in more than 15 countries and 25 languages.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Sébastien Schmitt, CEO of Move Expert, said “Joining forces with an overall leader in tachograph technologies such as Continental with its VDO brand seemed to us to be a logical way to fulfill new  European legal requirements and extend the range of e-service to the 150,000 drivers using our interface for posting. It is essential to provide a premium service to our prospects and customers  for the upcoming Mobility Package and to extend posting to 28 countries.” 

Diego Santos-Burgoa, Head of Aftermarket Sales in the Commercial Vehicle Fleet Services business segment at Continental said, “At Continental we believe that making tachograph data available not only to fleets but also to other companies in the transport industry is one of our key tasks. The data generated by our DTCO is particularly informative, trustworthy and tamper-proof,  and this makes it a perfect foundation for a range of services with real added value. This is why we are very happy to partner with Move Expert, a company that brings great added value to its customers by helping them navigate Europe’s complex system of rules and regulations. We are  proud to support this mission.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai

Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai