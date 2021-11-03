Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental’s VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert have signed a partnership for the integration of tachograph data from Continental’s TIS-Web fleet management software into the Move Expert e-solution.

Move Expert, a European innovative e-solutions developer to the road transport sector for posting of drivers, and Continental, a pioneering developer of technologies and services, have joined hands together. Both the companies have signed a partnership for the integration of functionalities from Continental’s TIS-Web fleet management software into the Move Expert e-solution. This will ensure full compliance with the legal requirements of the new EU Mobility Package from 2022 onwards.

Move Expert will integrate VDO TIS-Web software functionalities and driver data into its new driver management platform, thus connecting two powerful e-solutions, the companies said in a press release. This strong partnership will create a unique e-solution for managing drivers’ compliance with new requirements related to the Mobility Package. The integration of Continental VDO TIS-Web services into the Move Expert platform will give the customers some exclusive functions, allowing them to analyse driver and truck activities, manage posting of workers in 28 countries, obtain legal assistance and receive local qualified customer care in more than 15 countries and 25 languages.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Sébastien Schmitt, CEO of Move Expert, said “Joining forces with an overall leader in tachograph technologies such as Continental with its VDO brand seemed to us to be a logical way to fulfill new European legal requirements and extend the range of e-service to the 150,000 drivers using our interface for posting. It is essential to provide a premium service to our prospects and customers for the upcoming Mobility Package and to extend posting to 28 countries.”

Diego Santos-Burgoa, Head of Aftermarket Sales in the Commercial Vehicle Fleet Services business segment at Continental said, “At Continental we believe that making tachograph data available not only to fleets but also to other companies in the transport industry is one of our key tasks. The data generated by our DTCO is particularly informative, trustworthy and tamper-proof, and this makes it a perfect foundation for a range of services with real added value. This is why we are very happy to partner with Move Expert, a company that brings great added value to its customers by helping them navigate Europe’s complex system of rules and regulations. We are proud to support this mission.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.