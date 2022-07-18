Continental and IIT sign MoU for a joint research program

Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint research program. The MoU will create an opportunity to utilise Continental’s technical expertise and the academic know-how of IIT–Palakkad to collaborate in the areas of autonomous driving technologies, connected mobility, and advanced safety solutions.

Continental will also offer internship opportunities and design special course works in sync with current and upcoming industry trends to benefit IIT-Palakkad students.

Speaking on the MoU, Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Center India (TCI), Continental, said, “With this program, we will have a strong emphasis on joint research projects complementing automotive megatrends. We believe this program will mutually benefit Continental and IIT-Palakkad in terms of acquiring technology competence and academic excellence. It is in our interest to provide opportunities to the students in the form of internships and specially designed coursework that will help bridge the gap between industry and academia.”

Further, this program aims to develop skills for both Continental and IIT-Palakkad. Together, Continental and IIT-Palakkad will research, develop, and build competencies in optimising high-performance computing, simulation models for image and video processing chain for autonomous driving, autonomous mobility safety features based on human vision features, and advanced safety solutions for intelligent battery sensing module.

Dr Santhakumar, Dean of Industry Collaboration & Sponsored Research, IIT- Palakkad, said, “We are delighted to join hands with Continental to create a unique program to boost industry-academia association. With this initiative, we want to set a benchmark that will help us accomplish some of the unique industry problem statements while ensuring real-time technical exposure for our students. Our academic know-how will promote this program in the right direction.”

The research project will be offered in the form of internships to students who will be assisting Continental’s topic experts. Hackathons and competitive challenges will also be established for the students. With this structure and special course works, Continental and IIT-Palakkad aim to groom students into highly competitive industry-ready talents.