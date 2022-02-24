Connected vehicle solutions: Pricol, Sibros ink pact

Pricol on Wednesday announced a strategic technology partnership with Sibros Technologies, a California-headquartered company that provides over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle software systems for OEMs worldwide

Tamil Nadu-based publicly-listed automotive technology company Pricol on Wednesday announced a strategic technology partnership with Sibros Technologies, a California-headquartered company that provides over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle software systems for OEMs worldwide, to deliver deep connected vehicle solutions in the Indian and ASEAN markets.

Sibros’ connected all-in-one platform will complement Pricol’s suite of products on driver information systems (DIS) and telematics to offer end-to-end solutions to the OEMs.

Besides, the cloud based platform of Sibros combined with the next generation products of Pricol will enable features such as OTA software and firmware updates, vehicle data insights for analytics, diagnostics and troubleshooting for the OEMs to make the best use of the connected solutions.

Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol, said,“Connectivity and innovative mobility services are critical components of our strategy to enable software-powered products and solutions for our customers. We believe that the next generation of connected vehicles will be software and data-intensive, and will require a comprehensive suite of cloud and in-vehicle software to introduce new features and keep them updated to maximise performance, efficiency, safety and security. In Sibros, we have found an ideal partner who brings the best of connected vehicle suite of solutions with a global perspective.

”Sibros’ deep connected platform (DCP) is a vertically integrated vehicle-to-cloud system combining market leading embedded firmware and SaaS applications that enable 3 core pillars for connected vehicle success. The company recently raised $70 million through Series B funding led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP) with participation from Google, Qualcomm Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Iron Pillar and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Moneta Ventures.

Hemant Sikaria, CEO & co-founder, Sibros Technologies, Inc, said: “We are excited to join forces with Pricol in complementing their driver Information systems and telematics products to offer end to end solutions to the OEMs.

Pricol is a very strong player in the Indian market, and we intend to bring together complementary products, strong domain expertise, cutting edge technologies and qualified teams to create deep connected vehicle solutions.”