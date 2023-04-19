ZF launches TRW shock absorbers, brake pads and brake disc in the Indian automotive aftermarket

ZF Aftermarket is expanding its product offering for the Indian passenger vehicle segment with the launch of three new made-in-India TRW products – shock absorbers, brake pads and brake disc.

The company says the brake repair of passenger cars constitutes an important part of the independent aftermarket.

The company says every TRW true originals part is built to meet the highest standards and is backed by a global network of original aftermarket experts. The TRW range of shock absorbers consists of the latest technology relied on tried and tested processes. It goes through low and high-velocity testing schedules, endurance checks, verification of damping and dimensions, and testing in the harshest of weather conditions and road conditions.

The TRW true originals brake pads are designed innovatively and rigorously tested using class-leading techniques to guarantee the very best in braking system safety. These brake pads offer real expert protection by incorporating the latest technology to ensure the highest standard of safety and performance in every vehicle. The back plates of the brake pads are made from high-quality steel and are powder-coated for rust inhibition.

The advanced friction material is ECE R90 certified and is in use around the world in Europe, and the Middle East for over 15 years. The brake pads are free from harmful materials, while its production requires less energy and reduces CO2 emissions by using advanced heat plates rather than traditional flame scorching.

The TRW true originals brake discs is a result of over a century of ZF’s experience in designing and manufacturing OE braking systems for vehicle manufacturers, these brake discs are produced to precise manufacturing tolerances to ensure zero fitment issues in the field.

Markus Wittig, Senior VP, ZF Aftermarket Business Line Passenger Car (IAM/OES) said: “At ZF, we are excited about the new opportunity offered to the Indian automotive market. The shift in vehicle technology, increased customer awareness about vehicle maintenance and new regulations for the automotive life cycle will drive the growth for our distributors and workshops relying on innovative and reliable products from ZF Aftermarket. “

Andre Scholle, VP – Head of India, MEA, CIS ZF Aftermarket said, “The TRW true originals range of products is a testament to ZF’s ongoing commitment to providing top-notch solutions that meet the unique needs of mobility users across diverse markets. “