Wheels India begins exports of flow forming wheels to US market

Wheels India, the auto component maker from the stable of TVS Group, has started exports of the flow forming wheels to the US and expects to launch the product soon locally.

The Chennai-based company launched the flow form technology in cast alloy wheel, one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheel industry. The company operates a state-of-the-art cast aluminum plant in Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai.

Flow forming technology involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminum, which increases the tensile strength.

Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, said, “The flow form technology is lighter, stronger, has increased elongation and a much greater shock resistance over a traditional cast wheel. This is likely to increase mileage, safety and longevity.”

Wheels India’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September slipped 29% to `15 crore compared to `21 crore due to spurt in interest rates and logistics issues. However, revenues for Q2 went up 22% to `1,109 crore from `911 crore registered a year ago. The company has started production of machining of large castings of the size ranging from 3 tonne to 23 tonne at a new plant in Thervoy Kandigai and expects the volumes to break-even before the end of the financial year.

Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles and construction equipment, air suspension systems for trucks and buses, and industrial components for the construction and windmill industry with manufacturing plants at Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.