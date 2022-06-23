Volvo launches green castings for truck engines developed in India

Volvo Group India has launched green castings for its engine components. This the company says is part of commitment toward cleaner mobility to the next step by launching green engine castings made by Brakes India, a partnership that dates back to 1998. The new green castings will be used in Volvo’s engines globally, as the production starts this month and will be used in vehicles in the next two to three months.



As per the company, green castings can help reduce CO2 emissions by around 0.86 million for Volvo, while the industry will witness an estimated reduction of 210 million tons.



Green Castings will include bearing caps and housings for select Volvo engines, and with two products, the OEM is looking at reducing 8,500 tons of CO2. The castings will be made in India and are certified by the Confederation of Indian Industry – Green Products and Services Council.



To manufacture it, Brakes India will use scrap, alloy, and raw materials which are 100 per cent free of radioactive elements and use 100 per cent recycled metal scrap generated by other companies.



Express Mobility spoke to Kamal Bali, President, and MD, Volvo Group India, to better understand the company’s future plans. “The biggest investment we have made towards reducing the carbon footprint is not money, but the idea of doing it. When you look at a Volvo truck, almost 29 per cent consists of iron castings. With this move, we are not only reducing the carbon footprint in India but globally. This aligns perfectly with Volvo’s mission and vision to go net-zero by 2040. For us to go net-zero, our value chain should also get net zero.”



According to Girish DM, Head of India Purchasing and Group Truck Purchasing at Volvo Group India, “We expect such measure to reduce carbon footprint in developed countries such as the US, Japan, or in Europe, but to make this happen in India was challenge, but we worked hard to get it done. This can revolutionise the automotive industry in terms of sustainability.”



The green castings as of now are focused on Internal Combustion Engines (ICE). Girish said, “that IC-engines will see a decline as Volvo moves towards its mission for 2040 but will not cease to exist. Volvo has other plans in its pipeline and alternate fuel options such as biodiesel and hydrogen. We will not become a company with zero internal combustion engines, but their role will see a decline. They will run on alternate fuels.”

ICEs will see new technology implementation and new pathways and in the next few years, Volvo is looking to start a series production of trucks and buses with alternative fuel.



Sriram Viji, MD, Brakes India said, “We trickled sustainability deeper into our practices over two decades ago with the purchase of green power well ahead of time. From then until now, sustainability has only been an upward-moving graph for us across the Brakes India locations, and to achieve this we are heavily focused on GHG (Greenhous gas) emission reduction, material conservation, waste management, and adoption of a green supply chain.”