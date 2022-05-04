Vitesco Technologies will deliver its EMR4 axle drive to Hyundai Motor Group’s global B/C-segment electric vehicle

Vitesco Technologies, a supplier of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, is further expanding its axle drive business: The company has secured a 2 billion euros contract to supply its axle drive EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) to Hyundai Motor Group. The order was already mentioned in March at Vitesco Technologies’ press conference – without naming the customer. The 400 V/160 kW 3-in-1 unit will be used by the vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group in its global B/C-segment electric vehicle.

The powertrain is a core component of an electric car as it greatly influences its range and the fun of driving. This asks for a high level of efficiency and power density. Also, the electric drive has to be as compact and lightweight as possible to integrate easily into vehicle designs that make use of the new degrees of freedom electro-mobility opens up. EMR4 is built on the enabling groundwork, laid with EMR3.

EMR4 is an integrated 3-in 1 drive platform: consisting of an electric machine, power electronics and a gear box. EMR4 is the fourth generation of axle drive, developed by Vitesco Technologies. With the EMR4, complete vehicle platforms and also different vehicle segments can be equipped with just one drive system.

“For our new electric axle drive, we have standardized the internal interfaces, while generating flexibility externally, so that we can offer customized and at the same time cost-optimized solutions,” confirmed Thomas Stierle, member of the Executive Board and head of the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies.