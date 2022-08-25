Uno Minda (formerly Minda Industries), a leading tier-1 supplier of automotive solutions and systems has announced its plans to invest around Rs 300 crore in expanding its manufacturing capacity of four-wheeler alloy wheels and four-wheeler automotive switches to meet the rising demand.

Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel, one of the key subsidiaries of Uno Minda, will expand its four-wheeler alloy wheel capacity by 60,000 wheels/month to 240,000 wheel/month at its plant in Bawal, Haryana. The company has earmarked additional capital expenditure for the aforesaid capacity expansion of Rs 190 crore. The expansion is expected to be commissioned in two phases with first phase of 30,000 wheel/month in December 2023 and remaining in June 2024. The expansion will cater to increased demand fuelled by increasing application factor as alloy wheels have also emerged as one of the most sought after accessory for four-wheeler buyers in India.

On the other hand, Mindarika (MRPL), a subsidiary of Uno Minda will set up a new manufacturing plant at Farrukhnagar (Gurugram, Haryana) to cater to increased demand of four-wheeler automotive switches from Indian and international customers. The project cost for setting up Phase 1 of the manufacturing plant at Farrukhnagar is approximately Rs 110 crore which will be completed by September 2023. The first phase of the plant will manufacture part products to be used for manufacturing of auto components. The new plant will be strategically located 15km from the existing Manesar plant deriving significant operational synergies. The location will also have sufficient land availability for any future expansion.

In addition, the company is also expanding its global footprint by setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary and an office in Mainland Dubai in order to enhance its reach in the African & Middle East markets with focus on the aftermarket segment. UAE being an auto hub for MEA and CIS with high customer inflow will facilitate Aftermarket business development in the region.

Uno Minda targets Rs 300 crore investment to expand manufacturing of four-wheel alloy and switches

Uno Minda will invest Rs 190 crore towards expanding its four-wheeler alloy manufacturing capacity and Rs 110 crore in its four-wheeler automotive switches business.

UNO Minda, Uno Minda, Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel, Mindarika