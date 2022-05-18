TVS Eurogroup showcases off-highway range tyres at EXCON 2022

Marketed under the TVS Eurogrip brand, TVS Srichakra is showcasing a range of off-highway tyres which include industrial pneumatic tyres, skid steer tyres, multi-purpose tyres, crane tyres, compactor tyres, soil compactor tyres, motor grader tyres, backhoe loader tyres and earthmover tyres.

The largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia, EXCON 2022 is expected to attract over 1,500 exhibitors including 350 from abroad. The exhibition has 10 country pavilions and is set to attract 80,000 business visitors. This mega expo witnesses industry leaders demonstrating the latest innovations, developments, and trends and a slew of products are slated to be launched over the next four days.