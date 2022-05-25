TVS Eurogrip showcases new products at The Tire in Germany

TVS Srichakra, a leading manufacturer and exporter of two-, three-wheeler and off-highway tyres has exhibited its flagship products at ‘The Tire’, one of Europe’s most notable trade shows. The show begins on May 24-26 in Cologne, Germany.

The company says it has been present in most prestigious trade shows across the world, showcasing the brand’s products in various global platforms. It considers Europe as an important market given the brand has a direct presence in Milan, Italy (with its international product development centre at Milan, Italy) and all the countries across the continent are important markets with good potential for both two-wheeler and off highway range.

TVS Srichakra showcased the BEE Range (City, Sport, Easy, Connect & Moving) alongside Duratrail EB+, Climber XC, Roadhound, Beamer HS+ and Beamer YS+. Some of these products are designed for off-road activities, while some are street tyres for medium and big displacement motorcycles.

The ‘E-Torq’ for electric two-wheelers was a key highlight in the stand, especially as ‘The Tire’, in this edition focuses on the growing demands for greater sustainability.

In the off-highway tyres segment the company displayed a range of agri radials, and select products from flotation, construction and industrial segments.

The Tire is one of the leading tyre and wheel industry events in Europe. The biennial trade show’s 2022 edition is happening at a juncture when the world and the industry are coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 300 companies and brands from 35 countries are showcasing their products and services at the event.