Tokai Rika Minda India’s Rs 200 crore new facility to expand capacity for smart systems and seat belt segment

Tokai Rika Minda India (TRMN), a joint venture between UNO Minda and Tokai Rika held a ground-breaking ceremony for setting up a manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The ceremony took place in the presence of N K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda; Hiroyoshi Ninoyu, President, Tokai Rika and dignitaries from the government of Rajasthan, OEMs, and the auto component industry.

TRMN is a leading global manufacturer of proprietary automotive solutions and systems to OEMs, and Tokai Rika, a leading manufacturer of control systems, safety and security devices in North America, Asia and Europe.

The JV will incur Rs 200 crore capital expenditure (CAPEX) towards setting up of the new facility, which will expand the smart systems and seat belt segment. This at presently is currently covered by a joint venture between Uno Minda and Tokai Rika. Under this joint venture, automation manual transmission level, electric steering wheel lock, sensors and circuit boards are being manufactured.

The state-of-the-art production facility will be spread across 20 acres and will be the second TRMN plant in the country. The construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by the middle of 2025.