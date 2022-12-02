Talbros bags Rs 420 crore multi-year order from OEMs

Talbros Automotive Components has received new multi years orders worth Rs 420 crore from both, domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments and JVs.

These orders are to be executed over a period of next 5 years covering the company’s product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.

The company says it has received orders from a leading established domestic OEM for electric vehicles for over Rs 160 crore over 5 years. From new customers it has received orders for multiple auto parts for varied applications. These order span across new technologies such as heat shields for which it has secured new customers in the domestic PV space and exports.

Talbros Automotive Components says these orders will help it to increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies to fuel growth and gain market share in the coming years.

Anuj Talwar, Joint MD, Talbros Automotive Components said, “We have received multi-year orders worth around Rs 420 crore from both, domestic and overseas customers across our business divisions, product segments and JVs. These orders are to be executed over a period of next 5 years covering the company’s product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.”

“We are particularly excited to have received orders in the EV segment from a leading established domestic OEM for over Rs 160 crore. This proves our innovation and product development capabilities in the EV segment. We have received orders for heat shields from both domestic and export market which is a product of the future. Also, we have received orders from the non-automotive segment for the export market. The new orders further increase the revenue and profit visibility for Talbros group and will help us gain market share in the coming years,” he added.