Steelbird partners Hella to launch spark plugs and horns for two-wheeler segment in India

Steelbird International, an automotive filter manufacturing company has announced its partnership German supplier Hella to introduce horns and spark plugs for the two-wheeler segment. Steelbird will leverage its marketing and distribution network to expand the product reach to maximum retail points across the country, while the products from Hella will bring German reliability. The partners aim to complement each other’s strengths in product offering and market distribution respectively.

The launch announcement of Steelbird Horns and Spark Plugs (powered by Hella) was made at the Dealer’s Meet in Dubai last week, in the presence of Rama Shankar Pandey, MD, Hella India Lighting; Pankaj Kapur, MD, Steelbird, and Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird.

Manav Kapur said, “We are proud and privileged to collaborate with the world’s leading player in the automotive sector, Hella, for our new market intervention. The market holds great potential for such a quality product, and I am confident that our new venture will achieve resounding success at the marketplace due to the promise of a world-class German brand, coupled with the strong background, experience, initiative and efforts of our competent channel partners.”

Rama Shankar Pandey said, “We are looking forward to creating positive experiences for 2W customers and channel partners of Steelbird by offering our product expertise in horns and spark plugs. With extensive distribution coverage of Steelbird in the 2W segment, these products powered by Hella, are sure to make an impact, to make every ride Safer and Smoother for road users.”