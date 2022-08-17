Sona Comstar looks to enhance collaboration with Israeli start-ups, partners Drive TLV innovation hub

Sona Comstar is looking to enhance access to disruptive start-ups and technology companies in Israel. The tier 1 supplier, which signed a partnership with Israel’s IRP Nexus last year to manufacture magnet-less motors, among others, is now looking to enhance access to hi-tech mobility start-up ecosystem.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has partnered with Israel-based Drive TLV (Drive), an innovation hub focused on smart mobility. Drive TLC collaborates with a select group of partners in the mobility industry. The company says it has vast experience and network in the mobility space, deep knowledge of each partner’s assets, and the ability to back the partnership with focused investments. It can create effective matches between its partners and promising start-ups based on the real-world needs. Drive TLC claims it has helped over 50 mobility focused start-ups raise more than $2 billion (Rs 15,780 crore) to develop and commercialise new technologies since 2017.

Sona Comstar becomes the first Indian company to become an innovation hub partner with Drive, and will now get access to its start-up commercialisation program, FastLane. It will also get access to Drive’s new testing, evaluation and development centre, Power.

Some of the big names who have partnered Drive TLV include – Denso, Volvo, Goodyear, Honda, Cox Automotive, ALD, Hertz, Novelis, ituran, Novelis, Mayer and AIFI Group among others.

Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO, Sona Comstar said, “Israel is one of the global hubs for smart mobility innovation. Drive TLV’s accelerator prototyping lab, and shared workspace encourage innovation, networking and collaboration with mobility-focussed technology start-ups. Our partnership with Drive will help us speed up our innovation processes as we look to expand our collaboration with the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem in the mobility space.”

Itay Erel, CEO, Drive TLC said, “We are thrilled to partner with Sona Comstar, Drive’s first India-based partner. Sona Comstar is a forward thinking and innovative organization that is focused on expanding their offering into new domains. There is no doubt that our new partnership will create exciting opportunities for Sona Comstar as well as for start-ups and fellow partners in Drive’s ecosystem.”